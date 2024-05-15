Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 million. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 327.92% and a negative net margin of 359.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Draganfly Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DPRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. 3,505,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,239. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Draganfly has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Draganfly in a report on Wednesday.

Draganfly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.