Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Daré Bioscience Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. 1,477,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,612. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DARE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Dawson James downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

