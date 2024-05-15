OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

OptimizeRx Stock Up 23.0 %

Shares of OPRX stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. 363,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,079. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

