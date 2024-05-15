Hedera (HBAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $77.81 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and approximately $77.81 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00052223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012929 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,738,995,211 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,738,995,210.81586 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10620207 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $78,439,670.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

