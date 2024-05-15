iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,822 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $2,261,000.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA DJP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,611. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01.

