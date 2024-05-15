Nvwm LLC Sells 676 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nvwm LLC cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,742 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,625,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,256,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $631,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,382 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $187,111,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $416,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1,677.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,300,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $141,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.32. 9,186,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,459,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $82.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a PE ratio of 105.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

