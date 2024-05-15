Nvwm LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nvwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $8.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,895. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.75 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.74.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

