Nvwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,688 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,621,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Stock Up 2.4 %

IT traded up $10.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $447.22. 129,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,611. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.58 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $458.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

