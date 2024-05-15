Nvwm LLC Sells 1,752 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nvwm LLC lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.6 %

Fortinet stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.14. 1,600,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,080,778. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

