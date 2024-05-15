S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Issues Earnings Results

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. S&W Seed updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

S&W Seed Price Performance

NASDAQ SANW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 23,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $16.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Articles

