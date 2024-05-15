Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.24. 225,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,729. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYXS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.