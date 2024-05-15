Nvwm LLC Sells 4,217 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nvwm LLC reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for about 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $7,218,305.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,090 shares of company stock valued at $98,085,165 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded up $11.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $324.75. 1,470,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.59. The company has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.42 and a 12-month high of $325.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

