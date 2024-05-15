Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lessened by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,139,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,362,000 after buying an additional 645,473 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.4 %

LLY stock traded up $17.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $780.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,871. The firm has a market cap of $741.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $760.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

