Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $325.11

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $325.11 and last traded at $325.10, with a volume of 19627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $320.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.64.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,400,000 after acquiring an additional 77,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,117,000 after purchasing an additional 425,207 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,191,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 92,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.