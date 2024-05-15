iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.01

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.01 and last traded at $118.64, with a volume of 32630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,712,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.