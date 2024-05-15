iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.01

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.01 and last traded at $118.64, with a volume of 32630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.18.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.