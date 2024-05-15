Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises about 0.2% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $118.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,500. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $2,500,533.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,897,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,897,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at $26,166,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 585,425 shares of company stock worth $74,023,906. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

