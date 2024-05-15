Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $200.97

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $200.97 and last traded at $199.85, with a volume of 15390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nova in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

Get Nova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVMI

Nova Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.57.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Nova’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Nova by 2.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,312,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nova by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,070,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nova by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 803,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nova by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 604,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,202,000 after acquiring an additional 259,021 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nova

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.