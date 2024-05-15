iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.98

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.98 and last traded at $125.64, with a volume of 26276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.90.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average is $116.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

