iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.98

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.98 and last traded at $125.64, with a volume of 26276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.90.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average is $116.33.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.