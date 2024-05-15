Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Takes $2.15 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 257,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. NU makes up approximately 0.2% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in NU by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,346,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 692,278 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NU by 1,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 473,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 441,135 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 35,227,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,155,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NU. Susquehanna increased their target price on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.22.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

