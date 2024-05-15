Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.27

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.27 and last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 155763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,289,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,508,000 after buying an additional 727,764 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766,870 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,803,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,693 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,307,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $473,568,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

