Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 760,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,800.0 days.

Hammerson Price Performance

HMSNF remained flat at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.37.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

