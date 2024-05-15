Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 760,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,800.0 days.
Hammerson Price Performance
HMSNF remained flat at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.37.
About Hammerson
