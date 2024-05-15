Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.15

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.15 and last traded at $48.04, with a volume of 37308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $165.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Montrose Environmental Group

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $581,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,726,786.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Montrose Environmental Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 732,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after buying an additional 170,924 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 625,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,417 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,121,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth about $1,782,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

