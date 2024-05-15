WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.15

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.15 and last traded at $52.03, with a volume of 105593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

WestRock Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,155,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,540,662,000 after purchasing an additional 103,667 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in WestRock by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,301,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,176,000 after acquiring an additional 970,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,063,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in WestRock by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,264,000 after buying an additional 2,294,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WestRock by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,757,000 after buying an additional 74,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

