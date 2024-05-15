Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.18

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 4905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

Bristow Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 896.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.17%.

Insider Activity at Bristow Group

Institutional Trading of Bristow Group

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $236,032.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,922.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.