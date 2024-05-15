Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.71

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.71 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 269756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.