Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Announces $0.15 Dividend

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1456 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Pershing Square Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:PSHZF traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. 57,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,385. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.26.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

