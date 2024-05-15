Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Announces $0.15 Dividend

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1456 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
Pershing Square Stock Down 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:PSHZF traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. 57,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,385. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.26.
