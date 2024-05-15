Innova Wealth Partners Sells 3,344 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Innova Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 1.4% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 822,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 278,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $17,914,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $13,960,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 2.0 %

SSO stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,871. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $78.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

