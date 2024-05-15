Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) PT Lowered to $2.75

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $3.00 to $2.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Royalty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

GROY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 408,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,019. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $271.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROY. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Royalty by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

