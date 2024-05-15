Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Lowered to $125.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BTIG Research from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOOT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.20. 1,123,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.54. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

