TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.20) EPS.

TCON stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. 165,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Several research firms recently commented on TCON. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

