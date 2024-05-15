Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAPGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

LLAP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. 3,981,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Terran Orbital has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $198.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of analysts have commented on LLAP shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.

