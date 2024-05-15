Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Rockwell Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rockwell Medical Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of RMTI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. 102,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,320. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

