Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance
NYSE:PBR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. 50,606,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,570,449. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.3406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.25%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 21.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
