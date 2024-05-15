ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZIVO remained flat at $7.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.26. ZIVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

