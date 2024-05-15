ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
ZIVO Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZIVO remained flat at $7.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.26. ZIVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55.
About ZIVO Bioscience
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ZIVO Bioscience
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.