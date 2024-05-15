Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HEI traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.94. 70,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.63 and a fifty-two week high of $216.86.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

