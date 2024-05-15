Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Invests $275,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1,440.7% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,976 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth $178,850,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $161,994,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,963,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $735,343,000 after buying an additional 642,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,739 shares of company stock worth $37,096,514. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.48. 1,367,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,507. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.23. The company has a market cap of $195.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

