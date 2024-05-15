Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes $244,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 34.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ASML by 106.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,813 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,549,000 after buying an additional 151,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in ASML by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $9.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $924.76. The stock had a trading volume of 392,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $364.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $944.61 and its 200 day moving average is $833.32. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

