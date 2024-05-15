Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes $295,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,046,000 after buying an additional 28,638 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,984. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

