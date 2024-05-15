Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Tetra Tech worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.26. The company had a trading volume of 58,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.29 and a 12-month high of $218.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

