Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.314 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of H stock traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$40.98. 121,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$32.79 and a 12-month high of C$41.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.9083782 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on H. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.56.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

