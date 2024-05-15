International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

International Game Technology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. International Game Technology has a payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. 256,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,799. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. International Game Technology has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

IGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

