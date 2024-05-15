Robert Martin Haire Sells 119,309 Shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) Stock

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 119,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$537,248.43.
EcoSynthetix Stock Performance
Shares of ECO traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,318. EcoSynthetix Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.46 and a 1-year high of C$5.77. The stock has a market cap of C$275.44 million, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.32, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of C$3.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About EcoSynthetix
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
