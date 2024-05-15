Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Short Interest Up 20.8% in April

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Check

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 1st quarter valued at $18,939,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,117,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 943,308 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,495,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 475,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 356,649 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,803,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STER traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 481,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $169.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

See Also

