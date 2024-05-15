Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,085 ($38.75).

GRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,335 ($41.89) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($42.58) to GBX 3,340 ($41.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($43.33) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:GRG traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,784 ($34.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,967. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,797.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,668.57. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 2,244 ($28.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,910 ($36.55). The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,002.88, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,460.43%.

In related news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 65 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,766 ($34.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.90 ($2,258.10). In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,766 ($34.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.90 ($2,258.10). Also, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.64), for a total value of £496,577.90 ($623,684.88). 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

