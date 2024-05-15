UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in UDR by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in UDR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.71. The stock had a trading volume of 340,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,280. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

