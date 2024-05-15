Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 854 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,340.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE GOLF traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.80. 59,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,553. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

