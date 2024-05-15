Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $650,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 230.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,009,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.78. 998,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,574,281. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.20 and a 200 day moving average of $165.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $193.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.10.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

