Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,103,000 after acquiring an additional 133,463 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $1,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Biogen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,444 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $7.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.75. The company had a trading volume of 606,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,769. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.22 and its 200-day moving average is $230.31. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of -0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 463 shares of company stock valued at $101,701 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

