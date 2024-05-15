Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,045 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Tesla by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $175.29. 53,795,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,978,984. The company has a market capitalization of $559.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.99. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

