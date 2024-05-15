Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,064. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.